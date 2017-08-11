Police find wanted man hiding in fridge in central Minnesota

Police in central Minnesota say a man wanted by authorities found a cool place to hide - a refrigerator.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it learned last week that the 25-year-old man was at a mobile home in Waite Park. Deputies entered the home and found him inside the fridge.

Authorities say the man was handcuffed behind his back but broke free and ran from deputies as they escorted him to a squad car. He was caught a couple of blocks away and taken to jail.

WJON-AM reports the man was wanted on five warrants out of Stearns County and also one out of Hennepin County. A court order also prohibited him from being at that home.

Information from: WJON-AM, http://www.wjon.com

