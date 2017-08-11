13th Annual Irishfest in La Crosse

The sounds of bagpipes and Celtic music can be heard throughout downtown La Crosse all weekend.

It's the 13th Annual celebration of Irishfest in La Crosse including Train rides, children's games, a genealogy tent, ethnic foods, and live entertainment will be available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Southside grounds.

President Pat Stephens said it's all about embracing our heritage and honoring one another, including the good contingency here in La Crosse.

"There's about sixty-five million people in America that have some sort of trace to Irish roots. In a population of three twenty to three hundred and thirty million, that's a pretty significant contribution at that point. So we try to highlight some of those contributions in arts and culture and some of the authors that we highlight each and every year," said Stephens.

There's always some new items for attendees, this year that includes a Guinness pint glass that people can get etched for free. There will also be a Guinness expert on hand sharing the history of the brewery including how they make it, why they make it, and how they distribute it.

"We're fortunate that we can have over two-hundred people that put their blood, sweat and tears into this and it's just not this weekend. It takes many months of activity to get it done," stressed Stephens.

Single day adult passes are $9, three-day passes are $20 and children 12 and under are free.

