LizFest celebrates life, raises awareness

Hundreds of people took advantage of Saturday's sunshine by participating in the Sixth Annual LizFest.

LizFest honors the life of Elizabeth Holman Melde, who lost her life in 2012 after a battle with lung cancer. The event started as a small benefit and has since evolved into an annual community celebration. Matt Melde, President of Living for Liz, said the fun atmosphere of the day captures Liz's spirit.

The money raised at LizFest goes to Living for Liz, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping in the awareness, prevention, research, and treatment of lung cancer.

"The chances are small of getting something like lung cancer when you're 25, but they do happen," Melde said. "There's multiple cases in La Crescent of young women getting lung cancer, and it's something that nobody deserves. It's just a horrible disease."

Melde said if Liz were here, she would be embarrassed of all the attention but happy that her story is helping others in similar situations.

News 19 is a proud sponsor of LizFest.