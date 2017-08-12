Lizfest's Apple Blossom Tour offers scenic routes around the Coulee region

This morning, riders of all skill levels had the opportunity to enjoy a scenic ride around the La Crescent area during the Apple Blossom Bicycle Tour.

Organized by the Rotary Club of La Crescent, this Lizfest event provides a way for everyone to get involved.

Offering four routes ranging from distances of 15 all the way to 74 miles, the tour is designed for amateurs and professionals alike.

The tour offers riders a chance to experience the scenic La Crescent area with a memorable day of cycling instead of a race.

Peter Congdon, of the Apple Blossom Committee, describes how the tour revolves around enjoying a day of cycling with friends.

"Really it's about getting up and enjoying the apple blossom trails, getting up on the bluffs and just enjoying the beauty, and if you're racing you're going to miss it."

"So we decided to make this a ride, not a race, so it's a nice leisurely tour. You can go as fast or as slow as you want." elaborates Congdon.

Proceeds from the tour contribute to Lizfest's battle against cancer, as well as Rotary International's fight to eradicate polio around the world.

