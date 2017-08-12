Irishfest's Fiddle Competition represents a musical culture

The 13th annual Irishfest is underway in La Crosse, filling downtown with the sound of traditional Irish music and the smell of Irish food.

Featuring staples of Irish culture such as corned beef and gaelic kilts, the festival offers many ways to experience the Irish way of life.

Organizers attempt to bring Ireland to La Crosse through the second annual fiddle competition, giving people a chance to show off their talents like a true Irishmen.

Steve Earp, of the Irishfest advisory board, describes that no Irish experience is complete without music.

"It's an expression of their times in Ireland, from the Potato Famine all the way to what is happening now." Said Earp.

With a culture so connected with music, the fiddle competition only seemed right.

"In the Irish culture, they love to dance, they love to sing, and the fiddle is just a natural process of their musical culture and cultural experience." continues Earp, "So the fiddle contest is a natural for Irishfest."

Irishfest wraps up on July 13, tickets are $10 for a one day pass or $20 for all three days.

