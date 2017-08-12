Today marks the third and final day of Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.

Established by Ashley Furniture as a charity event to raise money for various non-profit organizations, the event attracts musical acts from all around the nation.

Ashley for the Arts also exposes people to experiences they may otherwise not have had, through both the concerts and the money that's raised as a result.

"All the funds that are raised and generated from Ashley for the Arts through your wristbands, through beverage or food sales, goes directly to supporting those non-profit organizations." Describes Ashley for the Arts Event Manager, Cole Bawek.

Bawek continues, "So this year, Ashley for the Arts, we are actually supporting over 30 non-profit organizations, most of which are local school districts."

Ashley for the Arts raises more than $300,000 every year for those non-profit organizations.

