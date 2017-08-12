BREAKING: Multiple injuries following Brownsville boating accide - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

BREAKING: Multiple injuries following Brownsville boating accident

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Brownsville, MN (WXOW) - -

Several people are seriously injured after a boating accident near Brownsville Saturday night.

The call came in around 6:20 p.m. for a boat collision with a cement pylon. Multiple agencies have put boats in the water and continue to search for a male missing in the water.

The boat that allegedly struck the pylon capsized. Tri-State Ambulance dispatched multiple ambulances to assist at the scene. No word on the number of people involved or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 19 for updates.

