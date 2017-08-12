Packers Re-Sign Brett Goode

The Packers former long snapper Brett Goode is reuniting with former teammates and coaches in Green Bay. The Packers announced this afternoon the signing of Brett Goode.Goode is in his 10th season in the NFL and spent 2008 to 2016 with the green and gold.

There is now a long-snapper battle brewing in camp as long-time packer Brett Goode will compete with rookie Derek Hart who struggled on family night, but seemed to turn in a solid effort in the pre-season opener Thursday night.

Goode takes the roster spot vacated by Letroy Guion who was cut earlier this week.