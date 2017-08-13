Slide Show: Search efforts following Brownsville boat crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Slide Show: Search efforts following Brownsville boat crash

Posted: Updated:
Brownsville, MN (WXOW) - -

One person is dead and one missing following a boat crash on the Mississippi River near Brownsville Saturday evening.

Five other people on the boat, which struck a cement pylon, were taken to La Crosse hospitals for treatment of their injuries. 

A large number of agencies and people participated in the rescue and search efforts during the evening. 

Here are some photos that capture their work.

