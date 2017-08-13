Slide Show: Search efforts following Brownsville boat crash

One person is dead and one missing following a boat crash on the Mississippi River near Brownsville Saturday evening.
One dead, one missing, others injured in Brownsville boat crash
Five other people on the boat, which struck a cement pylon, were taken to La Crosse hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
A large number of agencies and people participated in the rescue and search efforts during the evening.
Here are some photos that capture their work.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.