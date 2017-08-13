Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guilty - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guilty

Posted: Updated:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman accused of leaving her newborn for dead in a trash can has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

The Press-Citizen reports that 24-year-old Ashley Hautzenrader pleaded guilty Friday in Johnson County District Court to child endangerment and to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge.

Authorities have said Hautzenrader gave birth May 8 last year in a bathroom at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police say Hautzenrader tried to flush the baby down a toilet and then put it in a pillowcase and left it in the trash. The child was soon found alive.

Hautzenrader faces up to 12 years in prison when she's sentenced at a later date.

Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.