Minnesota city's Mayo Clinic services to shrink

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) - Mayo Clinic plans to stop delivering babies and accepting inpatient and intensive-care admissions at one if its hospitals in southern Minnesota.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Mayo Clinic is moving some health services from its Albert Lea facility to its Austin location over the next few years.

Mayo says the move is necessary to cut back on financial loses. The two hospitals have lost a combined $13 million over two years.

Some residents worry about how the move will affect the Albert Lea community. Freeborn County Attorney David Walker says there hasn't been a study to look at the move's economic or health impact.

The Albert Lea facility will continue to have an emergency room, outpatient services and behavioral health care.

