Sheriff's office: 6 seriously injured in Dodge County crash

ELBA, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin authorities say that six people have been seriously injured in a car crash in Dodge County.

The county sheriff's office says a 41-year-old man driving a Dodge Grand Caravan went through a stop sign Saturday morning and collided with a Ford Econoline van.

Officials say 3- and 7-year-old children in the Dodge van received life-threatening injuries, while a 36-year-old woman and a 5-year old child in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge van wasn't seriously injured.

Authorities say a 91-year-old man driving the Ford van and his 70-year-old female passenger were seriously injured. The sheriff's office says the crash remains under investigation.

