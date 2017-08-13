7 people hurt when car crashes into tent at Grant Co. campground

Seven people were hurt when a car crashed into their tent at a Grant County campground Saturday night.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office told our Madison affiliate WKOW the call came in at about 10:15 p.m. from River of Lakes campground in Bagley. Seven people were hurt and taken to the hospitals. Three air ambulances responded: two Med Flight UW Health helicopters, and one from Air Care 3 in Dubuque.
A deputy says all seven victims are from the Milwaukee/Brookfield area. The driver of the car is from the Grant County area.
Authorities said they'll have more information for us later in the day.
