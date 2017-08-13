BREAKING: Suspect in carjacking fatally shot by La Crosse Police

The suspect in the carjacking of a vehicle with a young child inside is fatally shot by La Crosse Police late Sunday afternoon on the south side of the city.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of 8th and Johnson streets.

La Crosse Police said a woman and her two children were in Houska Park when a man approached, pulled a weapon and demanded their vehicle.

The mother was able to get one of the two children out of the SUV but the man drove off with one of the children still inside.

Police located the SUV and a short chase began which ended when the man crashed into a parked vehicle.

According to an eyewitness who saw the shooting unfold, a man in an SUV had hit a parked vehicle. The man continued to try to drive forward until another squad car pinned in the vehicle. Officers then confronted the man who was still trying to drive forward.

Captain Jason Melby said that the two officers saw the suspect with a weapon and that's when the shooting occurred.

The witness said that several shots were fired.

The witness said she saw an officer go inside the SUV and remove the child. The child is believed to only have minor injuries.

Other officers then pulled the man out of the vehicle and began CPR. The man was taken to a La Crosse hospital a short time later.

Around 7:15 p.m., a La Crosse Police spokesperson said the suspect died.

His name has not been released.

The names of the officers involved were not released as well.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said they would provide additional details on Monday.

The department spokesperson said that the state's Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation into the shooting.

We'll update this story as more becomes available.