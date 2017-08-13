Viterbo Girls Golf Team Enjoys Unique First Practice

For the last two years the Viterbo girls golf team has done something special for their first practice by helping those with physical disabilities enjoy the game of golf as much as they do.

The golf team joined up with NASA, which is a foundation that helps more than five thousand people in the La Crosse Area with any sort of physical challenge by hosting sporting events. These events are anything from squirrel hunting to basketball. But today, it was a golf scramble.

"When they hit a good shot they get super excited about it, where as we are like yeah we know we are supposed to do that," Viterbo Golf Captain Danielle Ducklow said. "It's awesome to see them hitting the ball and having a good time."

"It's the fact that I am helping other people like myself," Special Olympics Athlete George Wilson said. "There is a lot of people with physical disabilities that never get a chance to do something like this, and were trying to enable them to do that to get out and try golfing."

"It's amazing and amazing for me and the people who work in this organization that we do feel really good about helping other people," NASA President Ken Spaetz said.