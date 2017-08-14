Medical Monday: "Before Baby Basics" - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Medical Monday: "Before Baby Basics"

Posted: Updated:
By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
Connect

It's scary becoming a new parent, and the waiting can be the hardest part. There's plenty of advice coming in from all sides, so where can moms-to-be go for refuge? Gundersen Health System hopes to provide some answers with their "Before Baby Basics" program.

This is a six-week prenatal course led by a team of Gundersen and Y experts. Class topics include stages of labor, birthing positions, labor preparation exercises, breathing techniques, breastfeeding and more. There will be an opportunity to try new exercises during each class. Mothers-to-be should be about 24-32 weeks along at the start of the class.

Visit Gundersen's website to learn how to register.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.