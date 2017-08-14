Medical Monday: "Before Baby Basics"

It's scary becoming a new parent, and the waiting can be the hardest part. There's plenty of advice coming in from all sides, so where can moms-to-be go for refuge? Gundersen Health System hopes to provide some answers with their "Before Baby Basics" program.

This is a six-week prenatal course led by a team of Gundersen and Y experts. Class topics include stages of labor, birthing positions, labor preparation exercises, breathing techniques, breastfeeding and more. There will be an opportunity to try new exercises during each class. Mothers-to-be should be about 24-32 weeks along at the start of the class.

Visit Gundersen's website to learn how to register.