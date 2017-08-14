Service held for receptionist killed in school collapse

Several hundred people gathered at a Minneapolis school for a memorial service in honor of the receptionist who was killed along with another employee in an explosion and partial building collapse.

Ruth Berg's family members, friends and co-workers turned out for the service Sunday at Minnehaha Academy. The 47-year-old Berg was killed along with 82-year-old John Carlson, a custodian, when a natural gas explosion rocked the private, Christian school Aug. 2.

The Star Tribune reports Berg's brother, Joe Fricano, says the school was a good venue for the service because his sister often talked about how much she enjoyed her job.

A memorial service was held last Sunday for Carlson. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of last week's explosion.

