Wisconsin Assembly committee to vote on Foxconn incentives

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The first vote on a $3 billion tax incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group is planned in a Wisconsin state Assembly Committee.

The Assembly's jobs and economy committee planned a vote Monday afternoon on the bill. Approval by the Republican-controlled committee would set up a vote by the full Assembly on Thursday.

The proposal must clear both the state Assembly and Senate in identical form and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before taking effect. Passage of the bill is needed for the state to fulfill its end of a deal struck with Foxconn for it to build a $10 billion display panel manufacturing plant that could employ up to 13,000 people.

Democrats, environmentalists and other critics have said the state gives away too much under the deal.

