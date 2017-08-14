"It's comical", scammer threatens police chief

An eastern Iowa police chief laughed at a scammer after they threatened to have him arrested.

Strawberry Point Police Chief Ryan Evans says a woman from town received a phone call stating if she did not pay up the money she owned a warrant would be issued for her arrest.

Chief Evans says after taking the call he showed up at the woman's home and took over the phone call, talking directly to the scammer. Chief Evans says the scammer continued to tell him the same thing, he says, "she threatened to have me arrested, which is rather comical." The police chief started asking the scammer questions about who they were and what financial institution they were with, but the scammer hung up.

The Strawberry Point Police Department is asking the public not to give any information to anyone over the phone that you do not know.

Chief Evans says anyone claiming you will go to jail over the phone because you owe them money is lying and just hang up