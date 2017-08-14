Energy leaders share issues in the industry

According to local energy leaders, the advances in sustainable energy could translate into lower rates for customers.

This was just one of the messages on Monday morning at the Enlighten Forum hosted by the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. Barb Nick, CEO and President of Dairyland Power Coop, Mark Stoering, President of Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and Mike Huebsch with the Public Service Commission answered questions from the public in a panel discussion.

One key message of the panel was energy is moving away from the power grid of generations past.

"We have added significant amounts of wind power, solar power to our already existing hydroelectric power," Nick said. "That's a key part of our diversification strategy. We're not only doing it to be reliable and affordable but to be sustainable for decades."

Nick said it is an exciting time to work in the energy industry. She encourages young people to consider pursuing a career in energy.

"We're going to continue to transition our portfolio to cleaner energy sources, and we're going to continue to de-carbonize as we do that," Stoering said. "We think it's a better long term strategy. Our customers and our communities want it, and over time, we think we can do it affordably and economically."

Xcel Energy has been named the nation's number one wind energy company for the twelfth year in a row. Stoering said that in the state of Wisconsin, 2.5 million households operate off of wind energy.