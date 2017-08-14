Badgers to play Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in 2020

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is coming back to Lambeau Field in 2020 to host Notre Dame.

The Chicago Tribune reports, the long-anticipated official announcement will come Monday in Chicago.

The two schools will play a two-game series, with the second date coming at Soldier Field in 2021.

The University of Wisconsin played in Green Bay last year, defeating 5th-ranked LSU at Lambeau Field in the season opener.

When the Badgers return to Green Bay in 2020, Wisconsin and Notre Dame will be playing for the 17th time overall. The Irish hold an 8-6-2 edge in the all-time series.

The Badgers tweeted about Monday's big announcement.

Wisconsin. Notre Dame.

One big announcement.



Watch 11:30am CT on Facebook:https://t.co/M0BjdgxBcR pic.twitter.com/8MV1iykLKQ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 14, 2017

