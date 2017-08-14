Governor Walker visits Dynamic Recycling to commend growth

Less than three years after Dynamic Recycling relocated from La Crosse to Onalaska, they're expanding again.

They made the move to Onalaska after outgrowing their old facility and now they're looking forward to their fifth expansion since being founded in 2007.

Officially announcing on Monday morning their plans to create a 140,000 sq. foot facility that will include additional manufacturing, warehouse, and office space.

Governor Scott Walker paying a visit to the company in Onalaska Monday to acknowledge the work they're doing to contribute to the state's economy.

"They've got operations here, but they also have them in Nashville, Tennessee and to be able to be competitive with other states sometimes we have to offer. What we find is with a company like this and others we're looking at in the future is that there's a pay off over time. The case here is, every time they've been involved they've kept up with their commitments and then they keep literally and figuratively recycling and going forward to expand more and to put more people to work," said Walker.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is authorizing up to $17 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) to help finance the project through the sale of tax-exempt bonds. In addition, WEDC has authorized the company to receive up to $535,000 in state income tax credits over the next four years.

Dynamic Recycling's CEO Miles Harter said they are excited about the plans.

"We are humbled by the opportunity to continue our history of doing what's right for our world, helping create and maintain solid local jobs while still giving back," said Harter.

"Manufacturing jobs pay about 24 percent more than the typical job does in the state of Wisconsin. They're more likely to have benefits like health insurance and they have a higher retention rate. So for students and for families who are looking at the practicality for jobs in the future, manufacturing pays well," added Walker.

The addition is expected to create 153 jobs within the company and another 97 in the region, those positions could generate up to $2.7 million in state income revenue.

Construction started in May, 2017 and is expected to be complete by June 2018.

