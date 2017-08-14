Helicopter crashes near Westby

A small helicopter has crashed in a field near Westby.

The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. west of Highway 14/61 between the road and a subdivision coming into the city

An eyewitness tells News 19 that he saw something fall from the helicopter. It then spun around a few times, followed by a loud boom, then came down hard in the field.

One person believed to be the pilot was transported from the scene with minor injuries as a precaution.

According to the FAA registry, the 1996 Robinson helicopter is owned by MF Helicopters and Spraying Service based in East Troy, Wisconsin.

