Deluge in the Dark: Surviving the Brownsville mudslide

It wasn't storm water that did the most damage in Brownsville, Minnesota.. it was mud. A total of five homes were destroyed by a mudslide but thankfully, everyone survived.



A river town by nature, the bluffs in Brownsville provide a unique landscape. Something that drew Joanne Krenzke and her fiance Scott Woodard to the area nearly 20 years ago.

"Oh, it was so beautiful, this was my paradise up here. I loved it," said Krenzke.

The same topography that makes this God's country became a devil to deal with the night of August 19th, 2007.

"It just rained and rained and rained all day long. There was standing water here, trees, rocks, the bluff side let go. It just took out our two story home."

You might call it woman's intuition, Joanne had a premonition of the events that were about to change her life.

"I really felt uneasy that night and my thought was to leave but three children sleeping, you know, so we just went back in to lay down and wait for morning to come."

But before day could break it happened.

"I heard this crack and I kind of knew what it was and then I was just flying through the air I didn't know when it was going to stop."



"Through the lightning I saw him furiously throwing things through the air in piles looking for the kids. They were just underneath household belongings."



Scott had a rough ride. He went through the front of the house and came up around the corner and helped Joanne find the grandchildren.



"That was a blessing that we survived that," said Joanne.

The years after weren't easy, insurance didn't cover any of the damage. Scott and Joanne had to start over from nothing and then in 2015 another tragedy.

Scott had a heart attack and passed away.

But the foundation that kept Joanne going back then gives her the same motivation today, "keeping faith gets me through."

MORE COVERAGE:

Deluge In The Dark: The Flash Floods of 2007