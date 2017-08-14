Construction moves West Salem football to Logan's Swanson field

The West Salem football team will not be playing home games on their own field this year.

Construction on a new football field means the Panthers will play their home games on La Crosse Logan's Swanson field.

A project that was initially meant to resurface West Salem's track went through changes after a referendum passed, meant to expand West Salem's middle school.

The approved referendum lead officials to pursue more ambitious renovations including total reconstruction of the track itself.

"When we got done drawing the pictures of the middle school, we realized that in order for this to work the track needed to be moved over a little bit." describes West Salem School District Superintendent, Troy Gunderson.

Reconstruction of the track meant the field would have to be torn up, encouraging officials to capitalize on the opportunity to create a softer field with built in irrigation to maximize player safety.

Heavy construction on the West Salem campus means the Panther's field will be unusable for this season, forcing West Salem officials to research a suitable replacement for 2017's home games.

"It just so happened that La Crosse Logan had opposite home dates as we did on our calendar, so we were able to work a deal out with them to be able to play at Swanson field there for our home games." said West Salem head football coach, Justin Jehn.

West Salem officials capitalize on a chance to play all home games at Logan in hopes to offer the team consistency, with a field that serves as a home away from home.

"We've got some things that we are gonna do to try and spruce things up over there and make it a little more orange and black." Jehn explains.

The solution would not be possible without cooperation from Logan High School.

"It was a fortunate thing that the schools are this close, and that the fields are available. We are happy to help somebody else out and in our time of need, hopefully others will do the same for us." Logan High School Activities Director, Jordan Gilge explains.

In the end, Logan High saw it as an opportunity to overcome rivalries and help out a neighbor.

"Yeah there might be some rivalries between teams or schools, but we are all people and we all want to see each other in a good spot and be successful."

West Salem's first home game will take place against the G.E.T. Red Hawks on August 25th at Logan's Swanson field.

