G-E-T ready to defend Coulee title

The defending Coulee Conference champs are back and ready to make another title run.

The G-E-T Red Hawks return a strong senior class from a team that won the conference championship.

Ben Behan returns to lead a loaded backfield.

Behan was the teams leading rusher last season running for almost 1200 yards.

G-E-T made it to level three of the playoffs last season and this year's squad is thinking about a deeper run this fall.

"I think it's a lot of momentum. We took a tough loss to a good team that went on to State. But, other than that, it just gives us motivation to get another deep playoff run going again this year," said Behan.

"For us, it's every Friday night at a time. To say you're going to make the playoffs or win the conference, you don't do it unless you do it every Friday night. Our focus has been for 23 years lets get ready for Friday and we'll see where the next Friday leads us," said head coach Jon Steffenhagen.

A quarterback battle is headlining this year's camp as well.

The Red Hawks open the season Friday at Nekoosa.