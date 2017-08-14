Council approves Fire Station Planning Task Force

The city has taken another step toward addressing physical conditions of the La Crosse Fire Department stations.

Last Thursday, Common Council approved the formation of a Fire Station Planning Task Force. The task force consists of Fire Chief Ken Gilliam along with numerous city officials and council members. The focus of the task force will be on updating the current four fire stations and assessing the need for a fifth station.

"I certainly think we need to take a strategic look at where the city is growing to the south," Gilliam said. "It's really about do we need five stations? Do we need four? Do we need six? It's kind of taking a fresh perspective on that conversation looking at all of the data."

He believes better facilities will mean better response times for the public and healthier living conditions for the firefighters.

"Ten years from now, it will probably look a lot different if all goes well," Gilliam said. "I think modernization of facilities, those facilities becoming a better resource for each of the neighborhoods and communities they serve as far as an asset locally to those residents, and then, the constant increasing of our game and how we deliver services for emergency calls."

Gilliam said the La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance are also looking at potential opportunities to expand services in the south part of the city.

The city has allocated money in this year's budget to acquire land for a new fire station.