Charges pending against woman accused of multiple drunk driving offenses

More legal trouble for a La Crosse woman already facing two drunk driving charges over three days.
MORE: Two OWIs in three days for La Crosse woman
La Crosse Police arrested 38-year-old Heidi Alberts August 3 after driving over a parking lot barrier.
Then on August 5, police arrested her in a convenience store parking lot after pulling her over for driving without headlights.
She was released on a signature bond with the condition that she not drink alcohol.
On August 12, police reported she showed up at the emergency room of a local hospital complaining of tingling in her legs.
Doctors found alcohol in her system. She also had a bottle of wine in her possession.
Police tell WXOW that Alberts now faces additional charges of bail jumping.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.