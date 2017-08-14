Charges pending against woman accused of multiple drunk driving - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Charges pending against woman accused of multiple drunk driving offenses

More legal trouble for a La Crosse woman already facing two drunk driving charges over three days.

La Crosse Police arrested 38-year-old Heidi Alberts August 3 after driving over a parking lot barrier.

Then on August 5, police arrested her in a convenience store parking lot after pulling her over for driving without headlights.

She was released on a signature bond with the condition that she not drink alcohol.

On August 12, police reported she showed up at the emergency room of a local hospital complaining of tingling in her legs.

Doctors found alcohol in her system. She also had a bottle of wine in her possession.

Police tell WXOW that Alberts now faces additional charges of bail jumping. 

