Charges pending against woman accused of multiple drunk driving offenses

More legal trouble for a La Crosse woman already facing two drunk driving charges over three days.

La Crosse Police arrested 38-year-old Heidi Alberts August 3 after driving over a parking lot barrier.

Then on August 5, police arrested her in a convenience store parking lot after pulling her over for driving without headlights.

She was released on a signature bond with the condition that she not drink alcohol.

On August 12, police reported she showed up at the emergency room of a local hospital complaining of tingling in her legs.

Doctors found alcohol in her system. She also had a bottle of wine in her possession.

Police tell WXOW that Alberts now faces additional charges of bail jumping.