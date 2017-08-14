Residents react to fatal officer involved shooting

La Crosse police have yet to release new information regarding the fatal officer involved shooting Sunday evening, but some residents are on edge.

MORE: Carjacking Suspect Shot and Killed

The Poage-Powell-Hamilton neighborhood has received a lot of attention and care in recent years from the city of La Crosse. The neighborhood is home to several La Crosse Promise homes, new construction, parks and new housing built by Gundersen Health System.

The positive additions to the neighborhood come as the city fights economic disparities and social justice issues within its borders.

"The city does its best to address a lot of the social issues and socioeconomic issues in this area," city council member Jessica Olson, who represents District 8, said. "There are multiple departments in the city that are focused on this neighborhood."

Pat Kessler, who has lived at the corner of 9th and Adams for more than 20 years said she's seen a change in the area over the years.

"There are many positive things going on around us, but there are still quite a few negative things that happen daily that still need worked on," she said.

Kessler was home when she heard gunshots Sunday night.

"When I heard it I thought it was firecrackers, but then I realized it wasn't," she said. "I thought, oh dear, here we go again."

Police have not yet said what, if any, connection the suspect had to the area of 8th and Johnson streets. Olson said as a result, she urges people to wait for more information to come out before jumping to conclusions.

"This isolated incident, while tragic, is not a reflection of our neighborhood," she said. "To anybody who looks at this and says this neighborhood is on the down trend, that's not true."

Olson said in addition to financial investments in the PPH neighborhood, many residents are also spiritually invested in making the area better.

Despite the positive improvements, residents like Kessler say it's a work in progress.

"It's very frustrating," Kessler said. "For all of us, we just shake our heads going, what's next? But, we're still here, so we're still hoping."