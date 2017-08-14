Bob Burg Auto getting new owners

A La Crosse automobile dealership is getting a new owner.

Minneapolis-based Morrie's Auto Group is finalizing the purchase of Bob Burg Auto on Monitor Street.

It's expected Morrie's will take over Audi and Volkswagen dealership next month.

Bob Burg Auto first opened in La Crosse back in 1966.

According to a statement from the company, Morrie's will retain all current employees at Bob Burg and plans to possibly add additional staff in the future.