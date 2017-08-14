Officials remind boaters to use life jackets

Preliminary investigation of the boat accident on Saturday night at Wildcat Landing south of Brownsville shows that the boat had enough life jackets for everyone on board; however, none of the individuals were wearing one.

"Information that we have is the boat had enough life preservers on it; however, the occupants were not actually wearing the life preservers," said Chief Deputy Nate Campbell with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to being on board, the life jackets must be accessible.

"Accessible means that you can reach it with your hand. Reach down and grab it and put it on," said Steve Johnson with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. "One of the biggest things that we see is people have them neatly stored away still in their wrapper. They don't do you much good if you need it in a hurry."

It takes more than any life jacket to meet standards. Those going on the water need to make sure their life jacket fits. The perfect life jacket will be able to zip or buckle comfortably with a snug fit.

"In order for it to be a legal life jacket, you must be able to read the label," Johnson said. "It also must be the appropriate size for the person, and it also should have no rips and tears in it so that it is totally functional."

Not following the criteria could cost you literally and figuratively.

"You can be ticketed," Johnson said. "And, whether it's a state or federal or city agency, it can be a sizable ticket. We'd like to see more life jackets on people when their boats are under power."

"It's a very good safety issue," said Steve Tucker, Vice President and Owner of PowerHouse Marine. "Every year, we see a number of people that end up in the water, and it requires extra effort to find them. If they had a life jacket on, it would be a quite a bit easier, and their chances of survival are way higher."

The law states that any child under the age of 13 must wear a life jacket any time the boat is running.