Kane Street Community Gardens back on schedule despite rains

Despite too much rain and too many weeds, the Kane Street Community Garden is on track for harvesting season.

The garden, part of Hunger Task Force, is maintained mostly by volunteer workers and yields tens of thousands of pounds of produce annually. Coordinators say the rain in July proved to be a challenge, but now they are back on track.

"Right now I think we're a little behind but it's been a good year so far," said garden coordinator Todd Huffman "The spring was pretty good, it was just a little challenging with all the rain, but I think we'll be okay."

Coming up Thursday is their annual fundraiser called "A Taste of the Garden". Local chefs will provide garden inspired meals along with beer and wine tasting raising money for the garden and educating the public on what the garden provides.

"It's all because of community support," said Hunger Task Force Executive Director Shelly Fortner. "If we didn't have the donations, the good people who come out and volunteer all the time and great community members that come out to fundraisers like this, we would not be able to serve the community in La Crosse."

That event is Thursday August 17th from 5-8pm at the Kane Street Community Garden. Harvest days are Mondays, Thursdays and Saturday mornings. Volunteers are always welcome.