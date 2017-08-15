Woman survives car plunge into Mississippi River in Lansing

A woman is able to swim to shore and rescue when her car went into the Mississippi River in Lansing, Iowa late Monday afternoon.

According to Allamakee County Sheriff Clark Mellick, the incident happened around 5:25 p.m. in Lansing when they received a call of a car in the river.

The sheriff tells WXOW the car had gone down a short road between 90 and 100 South Front Street and into the river. It drifted downriver about 100 feet and about 75 feet from shore before sinking in about eight feet of water. The woman, who later told authorities she was the only one in the vehicle, was able to get out of the car and swim to a nearby dock.

Sheriff Mellick said the homeowners who live down from where the car went in were able to help pull the woman out of the water. They then went across the street to the fire department to get additional help. When they returned the woman had left. Sheriff Mellick said the woman was later found and taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon where she remains under observation.

Sheriff Mellick said that alcohol may have been a factor, but that is still under investigation.

The La Crosse Dive Unit assisted authorities in trying to remove the vehicle from the water. Divers attached straps to the vehicle in an attempt to use a Iowa DNR boat to move it closer to shore, but were initially unsuccessful. Authorities were waiting as of late Monday night for a larger tugboat to help move the vehicle far enough for a tow truck to be able to pull the car from the water.