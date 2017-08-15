Fargo family disavows son who was at white supremacist event - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fargo family disavows son who was at white supremacist event

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota family has disowned an adult son who attended a gathering of white supremacists that turned violent over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Pearce Tefft says in a letter to The Forum newspaper of Fargo that he and his family "loudly repudiate" the "vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions" of his 30-year-old son, Peter Tefft. He says his son isn't welcome at family gatherings until he renounces his "hateful beliefs."

The son, Peter Tefft, told KVLY-TV in Fargo on Monday that he didn't want to say much about his family's denunciation.

While he denied his father's account about him once joking about fascists throwing people into ovens, he acknowledged that he did make a joke about ovens. He called it "a way to get under people's skin."

