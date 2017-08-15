Lawsuit filed for Milwaukee inmate's dehydration death

Relatives of man who died of dehydration at the Milwaukee County jail last year have filed another federal lawsuit for his death.

The lawsuit filed Monday on the behalf of the estate of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas says he lost 34 pounds during the week he was left in his cell without water in April 2016. It's the second lawsuit his family has filed against Sheriff David Clarke, members of his staff, and the county.

The lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount in damages. A separate federal lawsuit was filed in March on behalf of Thomas' three sons.

Milwaukee County can't comment on pending litigation and a Clarke spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

Milwaukee prosecutors are weighing criminal charges against Clarke's staff, but Clarke is not facing charges.

