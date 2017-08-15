Wisconsin man accused of drunken boating in fatal crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin man accused of drunken boating in fatal crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - -

A Wisconsin man is accused of operating a boat while drunk and causing a crash that killed a 61-year-old woman on Lake Nagawicka.

Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Drewes was charged Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Drewes appeared in court and posted $10,000 bail.

The complaint says Drewes was operating a deck boat at about 25 mph Friday when he struck a pontoon boat. Jill Ladwig was a passenger on the pontoon boat driven by her husband. She was thrown from the boat and died.

When police arrived they found beer and alcohol on the deck boat. The complaint says Drewes admitted being "super drunk" but initially denied operating the boat. He later admitted he had been driving.

Drewes' attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

