No, your business probably hasn’t missed a court date

MADISON (WKOW) – A new twist on an old scam targeted several Dane County businesses earlier this week.

Apparently various businesses in Dane County were being targeted by a widely-circulated, court-related scam beginning Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

Apparently, the caller threatened the businesses with prosecution for missing a court date and were asked to provide monetary payments and personal identifying information to dismiss charges of contempt of court or failing to appear at a recent court date.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Offices issued a news release Tuesday warning businesses to be skeptical if they receive one of these calls.

n this scam, the caller falsely identified himself as a representative of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and mentions a missed court date in front of a known federal judge in our district, according to the news release.

The recipient was directed on how to obtain and send an untraceable money transfer.

Some recipients of the calls were directed to send the money and then meet the caller at the Dane County Public Safety Building for further assistance.

Alert business representatives notified the Sheriff’s office of the attempted scams.

A local, or federal court, or law enforcement agency will never demand payment over the phone or through a wire service, to dismiss charges, alleviate fines or in lieu of jury service, according to the release.