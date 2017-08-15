Victim: 2 still in hospital after woman drives over tent in Grant County

One of the victims who was inside a tent when a driver ran over his friends said two people are still in the hospital Sunday night after the incident.



Authorities say Stacy Smith, 32, lost control of her SUV at the River of Lakes Campground and drove over a tent, then backed up over it again. All seven people inside were taken to hospitals.



Nathan Deicher tells our sister station 27 News he and four others are now out of the hospital. He says it was a horrifying experience.



"It was 100 percent pure shock, I didn't know what to do, to be honest. I felt the pain and it registered that there was car and it was running us over actively," Deicher says.



Deicher only had a broken nose, but two people are still in the hospital with more serious injuries.



The driver has been released from Grant County Jail on a $500 bond and faces a charge of OWI causing great bodily harm.

