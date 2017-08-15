Former Alt-Right member from Fort Atkinson describes change of heart

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Walking down the street, Derek Barsaleau looks like an ordinary guy. But his past is anything but ordinary. He once was a member of alt-right groups, taking part in several white supremacist movements.

"I was in a very dark place and I've said and done a lot of bad things," Barsaleau said.

He chanted the same hurtful words, raised the same flags and signs as the white nationalists did in Charlottesville, Virginia. His belief in the ideology started as a teen in North Carolina. He faces harsh bullying in high school. He was vulnerable and found a sense of belonging in an alt-right group.

"For me, at the time, they seemed like the right group of people. And it was a gang of Nazi skinheads in Wilmington, North Carolina," he said.

It's why when he saw the violence erupting over the weekend, he remembered his darkest memories.

"That was, that was me to a 'T'," he said as he described his feelings when he saw the video of the violence in Virginia on Saturday. "But that was the lifestyle I chose. I was very passionate and very deep about it."

His family disowned him and he almost came to the brink of committing suicide. But then, he had an experience in the military that would begin to change things.

"I met my absolute savior, who literally saved my life. He was black and that was really kind of the starting off point," he said.

After years of self-reflection, he had a change of heart.

The birth of my oldest child, when I already had that seen of doubt planted in me and then I saw her," he explained.

It was simply, his breaking point.

"I did not want her to be like me," he said as he held back tears by taking a deep breath.

It's why he's now committed his life to right the wrongs he admits to, hoping to leave a better world behind.

"As long as people refuse to look into themselves first and are willing to change themselves first, then this cycle will not be broken, it will never be broken," Barsaleau.