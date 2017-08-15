NEW: Names, more details released in La Crosse Police shooting

La Crosse Police have released information on the two officers and the suspect involved in a carjacking, chase, and fatal shooting Sunday.

The incident began around 5 p.m. at Houska Park when a woman called police saying a man had approached her vehicle displayed a handgun, and stole her vehicle. The woman had two children with her. She was only able to get the three-year-old out of the SUV before the man drove off with a one-year-old still inside.

Responding officers quickly found the vehicle at 10th and Green Bay streets. The man, later identified as Roger Burzinski, 54, of Green Bay, did not stop. The chase continued down South Avenue onto 7th Street, along Adams Street, and then on 8th Street. Burzinski continued through a construction zone before crashing the SUV into a parked vehicle at the intersection of 8th and Johnson.

Officers gave commands to the suspect, who refused to obey. When officers approached the vehicle, police said they could see Burzinski had a weapon. After additional commands, two officers fired their weapons and struck Burzinski.

La Crosse Police have identified the two as Officer Stephen Hughes and Officer Andrew Adey. Hughes has worked for the department since October 2013 and had four years experience before joining the department. Adey joined the force in June 2012 and had served with the Army National Guard for eight years.

The two are on paid administrative leave per department policy pending the outcome of the investigation.

The department also released details on Burzinski stating he has a criminal record that goes back to 1980. Online court records show he has served prison time for 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Armed Robbery.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was called in as an outside independent agency to conduct the investigation into the shooting.

