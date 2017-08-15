Best times to see Monday's solar eclipse - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Best times to see Monday's solar eclipse

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

While we won't see a total solar eclipse on Monday, we'll still see more than 80 percent of the sun blocked by the moon that day.

The entire eclipse will take nearly three hours from beginning to end. 

Here's a guide that gives a city-by-city breakdown of when the solar eclipse will begin, its peak, and when it finishes. We're also including how much of the sun is covered on August 21 during the event.

August 21 Solar Eclipse
City Start Peak End Totality (%)
La Crosse 11:47 a.m. 1:11 p.m. 2:34 p.m. 85
Caledonia 11:46 a.m. 1:10 p.m. 2:33 p.m 85
Camp Douglas 11:49 p.m. 1:12 p.m. 2:35 p.m. 83
Houston 11:46 a.m. 1:10 p.m. 2:33 p.m. 85
Lansing 11:47 a.m. 1:11 p.m. 2:34 p.m. 86
Prairie du Chien 11:47 a.m. 1:12 p.m. 2:35 p.m. 87
Viroqua 11:47 a.m. 1:12 p.m. 2:35 p.m. 85
Winona 11:46 a.m. 1:10 p.m. 2:32 p.m. 84

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.