Best times to see Monday's solar eclipse

While we won't see a total solar eclipse on Monday, we'll still see more than 80 percent of the sun blocked by the moon that day.
The entire eclipse will take nearly three hours from beginning to end.
Here's a guide that gives a city-by-city breakdown of when the solar eclipse will begin, its peak, and when it finishes. We're also including how much of the sun is covered on August 21 during the event.
|City
|Start
|Peak
|End
|Totality (%)
|La Crosse
|11:47 a.m.
|1:11 p.m.
|2:34 p.m.
|85
|Caledonia
|11:46 a.m.
|1:10 p.m.
|2:33 p.m
|85
|Camp Douglas
|11:49 p.m.
|1:12 p.m.
|2:35 p.m.
|83
|Houston
|11:46 a.m.
|1:10 p.m.
|2:33 p.m.
|85
|Lansing
|11:47 a.m.
|1:11 p.m.
|2:34 p.m.
|86
|Prairie du Chien
|11:47 a.m.
|1:12 p.m.
|2:35 p.m.
|87
|Viroqua
|11:47 a.m.
|1:12 p.m.
|2:35 p.m.
|85
|Winona
|11:46 a.m.
|1:10 p.m.
|2:32 p.m.
|84
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.