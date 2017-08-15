Vernon County to get $176,587 in broadband expansion grants

Millions in broadband expansion grants have businesses in Vernon County excited.

Vernon County is one of 13 rural areas to receive money for improvement. That money is part of Governor Walker's Broadband Expansion Grant Program that began in the 2013-2015 biennial budget. Earlier this month, the governor announced $1.5 million to be awarded to areas of the state considered under-served in high speed broadband access.

Vernon County's share is $176,587 going to the Vernon Communications Co-op. That money is set to be used to build fiber-to-home and fixed wireless services at 530 locations throughout the county. For an already expanding area, it has many excited for what's to come.

"It means everything to this area," said Viroqua Chamber Main Street Executive Director Nora Roughen-Schmidt. "It's absolutely necessary to do business at all. High speed internet is more than just a luxury now, it's a utility, it's a basic need."

Roughen-Schmidt said this comes at a great time as Viroqua and the surrounding area is growing.

"Having the tools to take on more staff and to grow is absolutely fantastic and this helps with that."

The Driftless Cafe in downtown Viroqua is no stranger to the importance of high speed access to the modern day business.

"...point of sale systems, our scheduling systems, our reservation systems, our ability to run payroll, everything happens through this conduit of the internet and the broadband," said owner Luke Zahn.

Having those in larger cities like Madison pay attention to their corner of the state has many excited to push Viroqua and Vernon County forward.

"Cities obviously enjoy a major advantage in having broadband internet access to the businesses and it's about time we got our due too."

Access to broadband allows business to freedom to let employees work from home, hold meetings over the internet, order goods and a number of other services that can be difficult without a strong connection, or without access in the first place. Many new businesses use social media heavily to market themselves. According to Zahn, being able to reach that larger demographic can be crucial in the modern day business world.

The state's proposed biennial budget for 2017 through 2019 hopes to include $11 million more in spending for the broadband expansion grants.