FEMA assesses flood damage throughout Western Wisconsin

Flood damage spanning 11 counties in Western Wisconsin is estimated to be more than $12 million.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began preliminary damage assessments on Tuesday to look at public infrastructure such as roads and bridges in the region.

Chad Buros, Director of Emergency Management in Vernon County said you just have to pick up the pieces and carry on.

"Financially it's just tough because a lot of them had to borrow money, a lot of townships and things like that had to borrow money to fix the roads last time. A lot of them have not received any funding yet from FEMA from last time, it's coming but then in less than a year they're hit again," said Buros.

SEE: Overcoming flood damage with no insurance

SEE: Flood damage in Arcadia disrupts families

SEE: Excessive rainfall creates flooding and mudslides

With local officials collecting pictures and reports of estimates in hopes of receiving financial assistance from FEMA.

"They have taken a look at already, all of the damage. They've collected those numbers, they've collected the parameters of the damage and it's all currently in a binder that we're looking at and validating," said Cassie Ringsdorf, Spokesperson for FEMA.

While it will all work out, Buros added that in the mean time, it's difficult to cope with, "We've mitigated a lot of locations to remove homes, businesses, raise them up and move them to a different location. They've done a lot of work to the dams, bridges, culverts, up-sizing."

Coon Creek in Coon Valley is a prime example of the recent flood damage with mud covering the handicap accessible pathways, obstruction to handicap fishing spots, and extensive damage to black top.

"We're looking at the capacity of the community to recover from this event and events that have happened previously," stressed Ringsdorf.

FEMA will be conducting assessments in La Crosse County on Wednesday.

MORE INFORMATION: Wisconsin Emergency Management

Homes and personal property damaged by the storms were not part of the FEMA survey. State, local, and non-profit agencies are handling that aspect of the storm damage.