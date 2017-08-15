Minnesota unions approve contract, raises for state workers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota unions approve contract, raises for state workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Members of Minnesota's two massive public employee unions have ratified a new, two-year contract for the state's 30,000-plus workers.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the contracts for the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees and AFSCME Council 5 call for a 2 percent raise this year and a 2.5 percent raise in 2018. The results of the vote were announced Tuesday after a union election that began in early August.

AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Eliot Seide calls it a fair contract with modest raises. But they require legislative approval.

Rep. Steve Drazkowski is a member of a key subcommittee that approves union contracts. The Mazeppa Republican says he's concerned about whether the state can afford to cover the raises.

The contract also includes six-week paid parental leave.

