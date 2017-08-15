Wisconsin property value increases largest since 2007

Wisconsin property values have reached a new high.

The Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance analyzed taxable property value data that was finalized Tuesday by the state Department of Revenue. The $526 billion in property value is a new peak and the 4.1 percent increase over 2016 is the biggest jump since 2007.

The previous high was $514 billion reached in 2008, just before the Great Recession hit.

Values have been steadily increasing since bottoming out at nearly $468 billion in 2013.

Still, the Taxpayers Alliance report shows that property values have not recovered from the recession in 29 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. Most of those are in southeast and central Wisconsin.

But in 18 counties property values are 10 percent or more about the 2008 values.

