Sen. Johnson gives Trump slack for initial Virginia comment

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he gives President Donald Trump some slack for his initial statement on the race-fueled clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Johnson says the president "probably wishes he would've made the statement he made (Monday) on the first day."

Johnson made the remarks Tuesday in Milwaukee. He was asked about the criticism Trump has received for not directly condemning white supremacist groups in his initial statement Saturday. One woman was killed and dozens injured when a car rammed into a crowd protesting the rally.

Trump on Monday issued a more forceful statement condemning white supremacists.

Johnson says public officials don't always know "the perfect thing to say" and that he gives them "a bit of slack in terms of not necessarily saying the perfect thing."

