West Salem needs O-Line to compliment talented backfield

The consternation from switching to the MVC from the Coulee Conference is in the distant past for West Salem.

They've more than proven they belong.

The Panthers begin their fourth season in the MVC this year.

They've had winning records in each of the previous three.

This year's squad will have to replace a strong senior class.

Only ten seniors return this year.

But West Salem does have plenty of talent and experience in the offensive backfield.

The question will be if the offensive line can develop quickly enough.

"I think we're going to be pretty good. We're a pretty close group. We've worked really hard in the off-season in the weight room. Just working hard and I think we're actually going to impress some people," said offensive lineman Evan Rowe.

"We lost our big boys from last year but I think that this year's line, they play with a lot of heart and their mean in gritty on the field. I think we'll be fine up front and our run game will stay just as good as last year," said fullback/linebacker Matthew Bigley.

West Salem has a run of seven straight seasons in which they've made the playoffs.