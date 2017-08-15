Children's Museum remodeling project will not disrupt accessibility

The Children's Museum of La Crosse, where kids play to learn and adults learn to play, will remain open as a remodeling project develops.

With over 1,000,000 visitors since the museum was opened more than 18 years ago, this renovation will focus on both the interior and exterior for the next million visitors.

Museum officials set a $2,000,000 goal to fund the renovation, and with that goal almost fulfilled this project would not be possible without valuable donations from the community.

Plans for the remodel aim to update and create beloved exhibits that allow everyone to learn while they play.

"We really want to have things that all ages can enjoy together," Describes Children's Museum Marketing Director, Leanne Poellinger.

Poellinger continues, "Certainly we target age one to ten, but they all have their adults coming with them so we really try to get things that people have fun doing together, and even though they may not realize it they are learning something while they play."

Plans for the renovation include options to create a museum that is more accessible to all types of people.

"It's a community center, we have groups that come with special needs students so we've incorporated some adaptive equipment that helps kids or adults, anyone that may have a special need or sensory issue and try to make their visit as optimized as it can be." explains Poellinger.

There is still an opportunity to donate to the remodel

