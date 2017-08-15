The first 90 minutes of a heart attack are the most crucial

National and local hospitals are focusing in on how they can reduce the time it takes to assess and treat heart attack symptoms. The first 90 minutes are the most crucial.

90 minutes is the national standard for the amount of time you have to get to the emergency room after having symptoms of a heart attack. Dr. Sampoornima Setty, an Interventional Cardiologist and Director of Gundersen's CATH lab says, "The reason why 90 minutes; it's basically an hour and a half from the time the patient has an onset of a heart attack we want that blood vessel open. Why that is so crucial is you have a heart attack when you have a clot that forms inside the blood vessel supplying the heart and that completely cuts off all blood flow to a part of the heart muscle."

Men and women can have varying and different symptoms. Classic textbook heart attack signs can include chest pain and trouble breathing, but there are other symptoms that can go unnoticed. Dr. Setty adds, "...but not everybody has that. Some people just have jaw pain, or maybe a neck pain, left arm pain, upper back pain, or just feel like you're sweating for no reason and uncomfortable."

When you start feeling unlike yourself or come down with these symptoms, that is when your 90 minutes begin. It is also when Gundersen's heart attack team, Priority One, jumps into action. Josh Marler is the Program Manager for the cardiology program at Gundersen Health Systems. Josh breaks down the process by explaining, "The first thing that happens is that those first responders whether it be the emergency room or the EMS assessing the patient to see what they think is wrong and starting to do some testing and provide care as quickly as possible. It's really about time; the quicker we can get the patient identified as having a heart attack and to the CATH Lab, that's really the biggest priority of our Priority One program."

Gundersen Health System is now using Medlink helicopters from Decorah and Sparta to extend their reach and reduce response time. A long response time can result in major damage to your heart tissue. Dr. Setty describes as, "If you don't open that blood vessel, the muscle completely dies, and what's dead can not be recovered down the road. So you lose heart function, that's why that 90 minute time frame is so critical."

In continuing those speedy response times, Gundersen is also expanding technology into the field. Ground crews can start an EKG on site, confirm heart attack symptoms, and then send that information back to Gundersen through an Ipad. That information would alert the Priority One team and they would begin to get ready for an incoming patient knowing what procedure needs to be done.

The bottom line is, if your heart becomes hesitant, you should remain active by calling 911 immediately. This 90 minute threshold is used at most local and national hospitals.