Police: Girl, 11, takes on pit bull attack in Bowler to protect brother

An 11-year-old girl in Shawano County stepped between a pit bull and her two-year-old brother and was bitten four times, the sheriff's department reported Tuesday.

Alayna Burney was taking a walk with her brother Mateo on Saturday when the dog escaped his kennel and ran after the two children.

"I jumped in his way and got in his way so the dog would attack me," Burney said. "I don't want [my brother] getting hurt. I love him too much."

Police said witnesses in Bowler were able to get the pit bull off of Alayna by hitting it with a baseball bat. The dog initially bit her and then turned its attention to the young boy, but Alayna yelled to get the dog's attention and it bit her again.

"I ran on top of a car screaming for help and the dog tried going to my baby brother, so I kept calling him to me," she said.

“Her bravery may have saved her brother's life,” said Sheriff Adam Bieber. "To be attacked and then redirect that animal to attack you again to protect your brother is something that's really special."

"I'm really excited, I've never been called a hero," Burney said.

The pit bull was put down after the attack, the sheriff said. The dog was on quarantine at the time of the attack for killing another dog earlier in the week.

"I always told my children that [Mateo] is little. He can't defend himself or anything so, no matter what, we have to defend this baby with our lives," said Alayna's mother, Mandi Beattie. "I'm so proud of her."

The dog was a two year-old pit bull named Drae and was adopted by his owner Teena Piotrowski nine months ago. The dog has gotten into several confrontations, including killing Alayna's dog in a separate incident. Piotrowski has been trying to find a new home for Drae.

"My heart sunk when I found out a child was hurt," Piotrowski said. "I am very proud of her. She stood up to him to protect her little brother. She's a hero."

Piotrowski and Alayna's family are friends, and both said Drae had a hard life before being adopted by Piotrowski.

Alayna was taken to the hospital, where her bite wounds were treated. She received 18 stitches.

"Please make sure your dog is always on a leash, or contained within a fenced in area or home,” Bieber said.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against Piotrowski.